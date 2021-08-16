'We welcome this': What China stands to benefit from rise of Taliban in Afghanistan

As the Taliban seize control of Afghanistan, a Chinese official said on Monday that China is ready to further enhance "friendly and cooperative" relations with the country.

Throughout Washington's withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing tried to maintain unofficial ties with the Taliban.

Afghanistan and China share a 76-kilometer (47-mile) border and in the sensitive border region of Xinjiang, Beijing has long feared that Afghanistan might serve as a staging area for Uyghur separatists.

However, in Tianjin last month, a Taliban delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, promising that Afghanistan wouldn't be used as a base for militants.

Chinese investment and economic support were offered in return for Afghanistan's reconstruction.

On Monday, at a time when the world watched in horror what was happening in Afghanistan, China said it welcomed the chance to strengthen ties with the country, which has long been coveted by bigger countries due to its geostrategic importance.

"The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China's participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.

"We welcome this. China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop... friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan."

By gaining control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have opened up a strategic door for China, filled with both risks and opportunities.

As per analysts, an administration in Kabul that is stable and cooperative could pave the way for Beijing to expand its Belt and Road Initiative through Central Asia.

Meanwhile, China may be seen by the Taliban as a key source of investment and economic support, directly or through Pakistan - the Taliban's chief regional patron and an ally of Beijing.

So far, China has not recognized the Taliban as the new leaders of Afghanistan, although Wang Yi described them as a "decisive military and political force" during last month's meeting in Tianjin.

(With inputs from agencies)