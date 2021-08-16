Live Afghanistan crisis: China says embassy 'operating normally'

Kabul airport Photograph: AFP
As the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the capital, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday.
The Taliban swiftly took control of the presidential palace and declared victory even as the United States lowered its flag at the embassy in Kabul.
The US officials said its forces are trying to secure Kabul airport as its personnel leave the country after over 20 years in Afghanistan. Reports claim the United States has sent 6,000 troops to Kabul airport to fly out embassy personnel.
The United States including 65 nations other nations warned the Taliban of accountability for any abuses as the militant group entered the capital. The Taliban swept into the capital as it seized provincial capitals in the last one week as the US troop pullout gathered momentum.
President Biden had said last month that US troops will be out of Afghanistan by August 31 as the Taliban seized several districts in the country and headed to Kabul after annexing Khandhar, Mazar-e-Sharif and other important towns during its march to the capital.
Aug 16, 2021, 03:16 PM
Shocking: Not an Hollywood movie, this is Kabul international airport right now. pic.twitter.com/LLDQrKyLGs— Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021, 02:42 PM
Taliban soldiers inside our compound in Kabul. So far they are polite, enquiring about our weapons (of the security team). They are collected govt issued weapons. They have also agreed to keep the compound safe pic.twitter.com/vlqHLAvtDL— Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021, 02:28 PM
Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan will meet with the Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday, foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov said.
"Our ambassador is in contact with the Taliban leadership, tomorrow he will meet with the Taliban security coordinator," Kabulov said in a interview to the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Monday, adding that Moscow will decide on recognising the new government based on its "conduct".
Aug 16, 2021, 02:14 PM
China said its embassy in Kabul is "still operating normally" amid Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.
"We hope that the Taliban can unite with the different parties and different ethnic groups of Afghanistan to build a widely inclusive political framework that is fit for Afghanistan's situation, so as to lay the foundation for enduring peace in Afghanistan," China's foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said.
Aug 16, 2021, 01:57 PM
France said it will evacuate its personnel from Monday and they will be transported to a base in the United Arab Emirates which will reportedly serve as a military hub to ensure the back and forth between Abu Dhabi and Kabul during the repatriation operation.
Aug 16, 2021, 01:10 PM
Watch: Ex-Afghanistan government adviser Torek Farhadi speaks to WION on Taliban's siege
Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul on Monday after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the country.
President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country on Sunday night as Taliban militants encircled the capital capping a military victory that saw them capture several key cities in just 10 days.
Aug 16, 2021, 01:05 PM
Afghans gather at the tarmac of Kabul airport as they prepare to flee the country with the Taliban in control of the capital.
Aug 16, 2021, 12:54 PM
At least five people have been killed inside Kabul airport, according to Reuters.
Hundreds had gathered at the airport as US troops fired in the air amid the confusion as the US embassy in Kabul tweeted to tell American nationals and Afghans to "not travel to the airport".
The US said it had evacuated its entire embassy staff to the airport, but they were being kept separate from those without permission to travel.
Aug 16, 2021, 12:44 PM
How Taliban emerged & seized Afghanistan despite US involvement
The Taliban which has now become the dominant force in Afghanistan seeking to change the power equations in the country ran one of the world's most repressive governments from 1996 to 2001.
The Taliban, which means "students" in the Pashto language, emerged in 1994 around the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.
It was one of the factions fighting a civil war for control of the country following the withdrawal of the Soviet Union and subsequent collapse of the government.
Aug 16, 2021, 11:57 AM
Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace as Taliban enters Kabul
Major airlines including, United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said they were not using the Afghanistan's airspace.
Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed few commercial flights over Afghanistan at 0300 GMT on Monday.
The US Federal Aviation Administration in July had imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for US airlines and other US operators.
Aug 16, 2021, 11:27 AM
This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I've seen from #Afghanistan. A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/LCeDEOR3lR— Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) August 16, 2021
All commercial flights are suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a statement reads.— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021
The statement calls on the people to avoid crowds at the airport. pic.twitter.com/qKwM8mFgQ1
Aug 16, 2021, 10:30 AM
Reports said US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport as Afghans crowded onto the tarmac.
Aug 16, 2021, 09:48 AM
As Kabul descended in chaos, India was ready for UNSC meet on Afghanistan on Sunday
India is the president of UNSC for the month of August and as the president takes crucial decisions on key meetings and agenda at the high table.
For any meeting to take place, India has to receive a request and a consensus need to be formed.
After consultations, a broad consensus at UNSC was achieved to have the meeting at 10 am EST (7.30 am IST) on Monday.
Aug 16, 2021, 09:12 AM
As US officials leave Afghanistan, former president Trump called Joe Biden to resign.
"It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan," Trump said in a statement.
Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday just days before the US troop pullout from Afghanistan.
"What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history," Trump said.
Biden had announced all US troops would be out of Afghanistan by August 31. However, ahead of the deadline the Taliban seized Kabul after surging through provincial capitals as they launched a massive offensive to retake key towns and districts in Afghanistan.
Aug 16, 2021, 08:32 AM
A US military helicopter is pictured flying above the US embassy in Kabul as officials leave the complex as Taliban take control of the capital.
European nations and the EU scrambled to evacuate their citizens and local staff from Kabul on Sunday, as NATO said it would keep the airport open.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance "was helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations" after consulting member countries.
European Council President Charles Michel tweeted that he was in close contact with Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief.
"Security of EU citizens, staff and their families is priority in short term," he added. "Equally clear that many lessons will need to be drawn."
Aug 16, 2021, 08:25 AM
Nepal seeks international aid to get its citizens out of Afghanistan
Nepal has officially written letters to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Japan and United Nations to help in the repatriation of Nepali nationals working in diplomatic missions and international organizations.
The development comes after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace soon after president Ashraf Ghani fled the country for Tajikistan.
Taliban are set to declare Afghanistan as an Islamic Emirate soon, as per senior members of the militant group.
Aug 16, 2021, 08:03 AM
US State Department said Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport has been secured by the US military as hundreds gathered for the final evacuation from the country as the Taliban took control of the capital on Sunday.
The US embassy staff in the Afghan capital been completely evacuated.
Aug 16, 2021, 07:47 AM
'Taliban have won': Rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, saying he had done so to prevent a "flood of bloodshed", as the Taliban reached Kabul after an astonishing rout of government forces.
Ghani's departure from office was one of the key demands of the Taliban in months of peace talks with the government.
Aug 16, 2021, 07:32 AM
'War is over in Afghanistan', says Taliban as US is stunned by Ghani govt’s collapse
US President Joe Biden and other top officials were left stunned by the pace of the Taliban's nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan.
The planned withdrawal of US forces has now become a mission to ensure a safe evacuation.
Aug 16, 2021, 07:06 AM
#LIVE | Watch WION's in-depth coverage of Afghanistan as Taliban take control of Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani leaves the country#taliban #ashrafghani #kabul #Afganistan @sidhant @AnasMallick https://t.co/DONVv0U1L5— WION (@WIONews) August 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021, 06:43 AM
The United States government on Monday lowered its flag at the Kabul embassy as diplomats and officials prepared to leave the country amid the Taliban advance into the capital.
The Pentagon and US State Department in a joint statement said: "We are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights."
Aug 16, 2021, 06:29 AM
Aug 16, 2021, 06:27 AM
'Don't be afraid of us': Taliban take over Kabul as President Ghani leaves Afghan
Taliban have also claimed that they have no intention of "taking revenge" from the Afghan forces and the pro-government soldiers and officials should join hands with the Taliban for the 'betterment of the nation'.
Aug 16, 2021, 06:24 AM
Taliban to declare Afghanistan an Islamic Emirate as President Ghani exits country
After conquering Mazar-e-sharif and Jalalabad overnight, the Taliban turned towards Kabul and took control of the city by the end of the day. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, however, left the country in secret