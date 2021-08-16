Live Afghanistan crisis: China says embassy 'operating normally'

As the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the capital, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday.

The Taliban swiftly took control of the presidential palace and declared victory even as the United States lowered its flag at the embassy in Kabul.

The US officials said its forces are trying to secure Kabul airport as its personnel leave the country after over 20 years in Afghanistan. Reports claim the United States has sent 6,000 troops to Kabul airport to fly out embassy personnel.

The United States including 65 nations other nations warned the Taliban of accountability for any abuses as the militant group entered the capital. The Taliban swept into the capital as it seized provincial capitals in the last one week as the US troop pullout gathered momentum.

President Biden had said last month that US troops will be out of Afghanistan by August 31 as the Taliban seized several districts in the country and headed to Kabul after annexing Khandhar, Mazar-e-Sharif and other important towns during its march to the capital.