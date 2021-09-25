Watch: Young girl calls out Taliban for not letting women return to school

With chants of ‘Free Afghanistan’ and ‘I want to go to school’, local Afghan girls took to streets recently to protest Taliban’s decision to not let girls return to school.

A young girl was recorded raising her voice to support girls getting back to school, rather than being kept at home.

The girl demanded that women of all ages should be allowed to go to school and gain expertise to be able to help their country develop.

"Allah has given this opportunity to women to have equal right. So, who are these Taliban to take this opportunity from us," she said.

She also argues that if girls are not taught, they will be unable to pass on values, manners and education to their children in the future.

"I am the new generation. I wasn’t born to just eat, sleep and stay at home," she argues. "I want to go to school and I want to do something for the development of my country."

Furthering her point, she argues that how can she and girls like her help in development of Afghanistan if girls are not allowed to gain education.

Her frustration comes as Taliban have not given any final order on girls returning to schools. Taliban have ordered young boys to return to school, but have not issued a similar notice for girls.

This has raised concerns that Taliban might be going back to their old ways of oppressing women by snatching away their basic human rights.

Since then women and girls have been coming out to protest the injustice towards women in the country.