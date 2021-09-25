Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai asks world to secure Afghan women's rights

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has pleaded with the world to ensure the protection of Afghan women's rights on Friday after the change of guard.

The remark was made by the 24-year-old Yousafzai to a panel on girls' education in Afghanistan.

The countries and organisations around the world may take the first steps to engage with the hardline group in the recent future.

Despite a steep rise in work and education opportunities for women in Afghanistan in last two decades since Taliban were in power, the activist is worried the group will act in same manner as they did last time.

"We cannot make compromises on the protection of women's rights and the protection of human dignity. Now is the time that we stick to that commitment and ensure that the rights of Afghan women are protected, and one of those important rights is the right to education," Yousafzai said.

She had joined the panel through video conferencing. In 2012, Yousafzai was shot by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan after she was leaving school.

