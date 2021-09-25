Taliban can be partners in peace for US, Pakistan, says Prime Minister Imran Khan

The Taliban can be potential partners in peace for both the United States and Pakistan, said Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with Newsweek's Senior Foreign Policy Writer Tom O'Connor.

The PM also termed US President Joe Biden's hard line against Taliban as "unnecessary". Pakistan is a "willing companion" of the US in counter-terrorism and other endeavours, added Khan.

Watch:

The leader thinks cooperation between regional powers and the United States is crucial in avoiding a catastrophe, as the dynamics had evolved quickly in Afghanistan.

Commenting on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Khan said this might lead to a stable security situation in the country. He hopes the Taliban government would open up possibilities for trade and development projects.

The PM also stressed on the need to neutralise terrorist groups in Afghanistan, especially the TTP. And also says it is important to address the humanitarian crisis and economic issues of the country.

"I believe that the US can work with a new government in Afghanistan to promote common interests and regional stability," Khan said.

"Pakistan desires to promote a comprehensive, not selective, approach to neutralising terrorists' threats from Afghanistan. We will cooperate with the international community, including the US, in this effort," he said.

