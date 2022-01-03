Watch: Taliban agents pour 3,000 litres of alcohol into canal as spate of crackdowns continues

WION Web Team
Kabul Published: Jan 03, 2022, 12:10 PM(IST)

A team of intelligence agents poured around 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul. Photograph:( Twitter )

In yet another crackdown to uphold its austere brand of Islam, Taliban has now taken action on illegal sale of alcohol. A team of intelligence agents poured around 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul. A video of the action has also been released by the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) of Afghanistan government

In yet another crackdown to uphold its austere brand of Islam, Taliban has now taken action on illegal sale of alcohol.  

As per the country's spy agency on Sunday, a team of intelligence agents poured around 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul.  

A video of the action has also been released by the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) of Afghanistan government.  

In the video footage, agents can be seen pouring the alcohol, which was stored in barrels, into canal.   

During a raid in the capital, the authorities had seized the alcohol. Some people were also arrested in the case.  

In the footage posted by the agency on Twitter, an intelligence official on Sunday said, “Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering alcohol.”   

Although the timing of the raid is not clear, three dealers were nabbed in the operation, a statement issued by the agency said.  

The exact date of the action has not been shared by the Taliban authorities.  

Selling and consuming alcohol has been banned for several years in the country. Taliban also have strict opposition to the consumption of liquor.  

(With inputs from agencies)

