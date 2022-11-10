Was Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif tortured before death? Controversy deepens as shocking claims emerge

A top Pakistani journalist, who works for a local media outlet Dunya TV, said that Arshad Sharif's death was "premeditated" and he was tortured and brutalised for three hours before being shot.

Sharif, a well-known journalist was killed in Kenya last month. Earlier, the media reported that he was shot dead by police in a case of "mistaken identity".

Now, shocking claims have emerged over the circumstances that apparently led to the death of Arshad Sharif.

On his popular TV programme "On the Front" which aired on Dunya News on Wednesday, senior journalist Kamran Shahid made the claims, backing it up with leaked photos of the autopsy report of Sharif.

Kamran Shahid alleged that Sharif was mercilessly tortured for almost three hours before being shot, and also his nails were chipped were ripped from his fingers. Shahid claimed that the fingers and ribs of the slain journalist were also broken.

Terming it a "premeditated assassination", Kamran Shahid also claimed that Sharif was taken out of the vehicle, and to kill him, shots were fired from close range on the back of his head.

“At eight o clock on the night of October 23, Arshad Sharif was shot while going in the car with Khurram, who took him (Arshad Sharif) by a longer way instead of the usual one on the day the anchor was martyred,” he added.

Recently, reports claimed the presence of 10 American instructors and US national trainees at AmmoDump Shooting Range where he spent his last night before being gunned down by the Kenyan police.

A trusted Kenyan government official has told Geo News that Sharif had dinner with other guests at the site including American instructors on October 22 and 23.

Sharif left AmmoDump Kwenia Range - also known as AmmoDump Shooting Range - in dark at 8 pm on October 23 with his host Khurram, brother of Waqar Ahmad, for Nairobi.

