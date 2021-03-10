Two Afghan youths jailed for fire in Greek migrant camp

Two Afghan youths have been sentenced to five-years-jail for setting Europe's largest camp on fire on the island of Lesbos in Greece, lawyers said on Wednesday.

About 13,000 people including pregnant women, the elderly, and young children were left without any shelter in two successive fires in September that destroyed the Moria camp.

The camp was poorly kept for years, but its destruction caused the migrants to sleep on the streets for days until another tent camp could be installed.

Legal Centre Lesvos, a civil organisation that gives legal services to migrants and represented the two Afghans said there had been a "lack of credible evidence" put forward and they would appeal against the verdict.

"While we are disappointed with today’s result, things could have been much worse for the two young men," the organisation in a statement said, as quoted by news agency AFP.

"The arson conviction alone could have carried a sentence of up to 10 years in prison."

Meanwhile, four other youths who have also been detained for involvement in the case, are awaiting their trial.

Migrant camps often catch fire, accidentally often, but sometimes by refugees to protest the wretched conditions of the camp and refusal of granting asylum.