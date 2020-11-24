Twin blasts in market in Afghanistan's Bamiyan; at least 2 killed

At least two explosions were reported in Afghanistan's Bamiyan at a local market near a hotel in the city centre.

Reports said two magnetic bombs exploded killing at least two people and wounding six others.

No group has taken responsibility for the blasts so far.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent weeks with the Taliban stepping up daily attacks against Afghan security forces although the Taliban had started peace talks with the Afghan government in September, but hardliners have stepped up attacks in subsequent weeks and months.

Amid the escalation in violence, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged "immediate, unconditional ceasefire" in Afghanistan to create an environment of peace for Doha peace talks with the Taliban.

"An inclusive process, in which women, young people and victims of conflict are meaningfully represented, offers the best hope of sustainable peace," Guterres said, adding, "Progress toward peace will contribute to the development of the entire region, and is a vital step towards the safe, orderly and dignified return of millions of displaced Afghans."

The Taliban and Trump administration had signed a deal in February as with the US government agreed to withdraw all foreign forces in exchange for security guarantees as President Trump asserted that he wants US troops out of the country as quickly as possible.

However, the Taliban has launched several attacks since then including one on Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province.