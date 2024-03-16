Terror attack kills 7 Pak soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, at least seven Pakistani Army soldiers, including two officers, were killed during a terrorist assault on a security checkpoint. The KP region has been a hotspot for militancy and extremism for decades. The attack, orchestrated by six militants, occurred in the North Waziristan region bordering Afghanistan.

The assailants targeted the check post in Mir Ali by ramming an explosives-laden vehicle. The militants carried out multiple suicide bombings as well. Despite the efforts by the army to repel the intrusion, the attackers managed to breach the post.

During the clearance operation, all six terrorists were neutralised. Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar were also killed in the exchange of fire.

Following the attack, a sanitisation operation was launched to root out any remaining threats in the area. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur denounced the assault.