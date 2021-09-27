Taliban orders barbers in Helmand province not to shave or trim beards

According to reports, the Taliban have ordered hairdressers in Afghanistan's Helmand province not to shave or trim beards.

A notice issued by the provincial ministry for the propagation of virtue and prevention of vice reportedly said that those who violate the directive will be punished. The ministry has banned stylish hairstyles in Helmand province.

Reports say the Taliban has also ordered saloon owners not to play music inside the premises. The Taliban order says hairdressers should follow Sharia Law while shaving beards and cutting hair.

The hardline group had imposed a ban on stylish haircuts while preventing men from growing beards during its tumultuous rule from 1996 to 2001.

Reports say barbers across the country had already moved to ensure they are not targeted by the Taliban as the militant group came to power last month as they began cutting down on fashionable styles.

Taliban's latest move comes as one of its leaders Mullah Nooruddin Turabi said executions will return in the country.

Turabi was the justice minister in the Taliban government in the 90s. Taliban have also prevented girls from attending schools so far, even though spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said girls in Afghanistan will return to school "as soon as possible" without specifying a date.

Taliban's education ministry had earlier ordered boys to return to school after it swept to power, however, there was no directive on allowing girls to go to school.

The group has been criticised for not allowing women in the cabinet, also the lack of inclusive government has angered many in the country.

However, Taliban spokesman Mujahid tried to put forward the government's view asserting that women will be "appointed to certain positions in the necessary sections", however, he did not set any timeline or the cabinet position which women are likely to be offered in the new government.

(With inputs from Agencies)