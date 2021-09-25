Decoding Taliban apologist Imran Khan's speech at UNGA: A rant mixed with lies and fiction

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is a master at the twisting, modifying, and blending fact and fiction to suit his purposes.

He gave his third UNGA speech as prime minister of Pakistan on Friday, and his speech, delivered over video, was clearly three times more disgraceful.

The Pakistani prime minister attempted to portray Pakistan as the victim of American ungratefulness and an international double standards, in a prerecorded speech aired on Friday evening.

“For some reason, Pakistan has been blamed for the current crisis in Afghanistan by politicians in the United States and some politicians in Europe,” Khan remarked.



“From this platform, I want them all to know that, aside from Afghanistan, Pakistan was the country that suffered the most when we joined the US war on terror after 9/11,” he said, referring to the 11 September, 2001 terror attacks carried out by al Qaeda that led to US invasion of Afghanistan and the eventual killing of the terror group's chief Osama bin Laden, in Pakistan.

"The only reason we suffered so much was that we became an ally of the US, of the coalition, in the war against Afghanistan, where attacks were being conducted from Afghan soil into Pakistan. At least there should have been a word of appreciation. But rather than appreciation, imagine how we feel when we are blamed for the turn of events in Afghanistan".



However, reality differs significantly from the fiction scenario he painted before the world from the UNGA platform.

The truth is that Taliban militants were trained in Pakistani seminaries by Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency ISI and military.

They were either taught about jihad or assisted in the suppression of women.

Pakistan voluntarily joined the war on terror waged by the United States to suppress Pashtun nationalism.

Islamabad has always feared the formation of a Pashtun state, so it has encouraged Islamic nationalism instead, causing Afghanistan to devolve into chaos.



In his failed attempt, Khan also tried to portray the Taliban as a positive force.

Acting as the Taliban's messenger once more, he pleaded with world leaders to assist them by bolstering, stabilising, and rewarding them. It was almost as if the Taliban, which tried and failed to speak at UNGA, had dispatched Imran Khan to the UN to represent them.

In Panjshir, Pakistan's nefarious role in war-torn Afghanistan was exposed when its military drones and helicopters supported Taliban in capturing the province from the Afghan National Resistance Front.

Taliban apologist Imran Khan remarked, "According to the UN, half the people of Afghanistan are already vulnerable. And by next year, almost 90% of the people in Afghanistan will go below the poverty line. There is a huge humanitarian crisis looming ahead. This will have serious repercussions not just for the neighbours of Afghanistan but it will have repercussions everywhere."

"We must strengthen the present government, stabilise it for the sake of the people of Afghanistan. What have the Taliban promised? They will respect human rights, they will have an inclusive government, they will not allow the soil to be used by terrorists and they have given amnesty. If the world community incentivises them, encourages them to walk the talk, it will be a win-win situation for everyone," he added.

He said that if the world helps the Taliban, the country would not be used for international terrorism.

But the reality is that, with the Taliban regaining power and a witches' brew of terrorist factions active in the country, it is in a state of chaos. Afghanistan has already established itself as the new jihadi capital.

Al Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Haqqani Network, Tehreek-e-Taliban and Islamic State, all these terrorist organisations have moved to Afghanistan.

They're reorganising and spreading, publishing declarations about fighting Islam's adversaries.

Global jihad is seeing a revival. It's happening right in front of the Taliban's eyes, and Taliban apologist Imran Khan wants to reward these individuals.

It was for India’s government that Khan reserved his harshest words, once again labelling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government “fascist.”

Khan described India as a place where fear reigns supreme. Muslims are persecuted in this country, and Kashmiris are denied their rights, he claimed.

He went so far as to accuse the West of being biased towards India.

Pakistan's use of a worldwide platform to make personal statements has become an annual event. Imran's speech is an insult to the United Nations.

Sneha Dubey, India's young diplomat, gave a stinging response loaded with the facts to Pakistan's allegations regarding Kashmir before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Dubey used her Right of Reply to criticise Imran Khan's references to Kashmir in his UN General Assembly virtual speech, claiming that Islamabad has a long history of deliberately aiding terrorists.

Dubey, First Secretary of India said at UNGA, "Regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world's attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down."