Taliban forbid entry of humanitarian aid into the Bamyan province

Taliban’s atrocities in Afghanistan continue to worsen as the group continues to deny that there are displaced people and had blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into the Bamyan region. According to sources in Bamyan, there are so many displaced people living on the outskirts of the Yakawlang who are in severe need of aid. As per reports of Khaama Press, recent humanitarian aid supplies delivered to Balkhab by the World Food Program (WFP) were also displaced. Additionally, the locals of the areas have either fled or were forced to depart, leaving the Taliban in place, ANI reported.

According to UNHCR, it is crucial and urgent to provide shelter and food for displaced people who reside at a height of 2,700 meters in the chilly regions of Bamyan province.

The local media said that nearly 27,000 people had been forced to flee from their homes in a matter of two weeks due to fighting in the Balkhab district of the Sar-e Pul province in the country’s north.

The Khaama press reported that according to the United Nations Organisations for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (UNOCHA), more than 6,000 people from the Balkhab region have been displaced and are now being relocated to Bamyan, where the situation is similarly dire.

The local media also said that Afghan women in the Balkhab region are being harassed by Taliban fighters in the region.

Ever since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the situation of the country and its people continue too worse. The Taliban deliberately adopted actions and policies with the intent of utterly eliminating women and girls from all aspects of public life, reflecting the position of females in the South Asian country. All of this happened in just ten months after taking control of the country.

