Taliban founder Mullah Omar's vehicle that he used to flee during US invasion dug up from ground

Toyota Wagon belonging to the founder of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, late Mullah Muhammad Umar Mujahid has been dug up and will be cleaned. This Toyota wagon was used by the late Amir to travel from Kandahar to Zabul province during the start of the United States-led invasion, as stated by Muhammad Jalal, who claims to be a peace activist, on Twitter.

Mullah Omar founded the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) in 1994 and served as its first leader until his death in 2013 His death remained concealed until July 2015, during which time the Taliban continued to issue statements in his name.

In the 1980s, Omar joined the Afghan mujahideen in their war against the Soviet Union and the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan. He founded the Taliban movement in 1994, and by 1995 had captured much of southern and western Afghanistan. After the Taliban seized the Afghan capital Kabul in September 1996, Omar was proclaimed the head of state of Afghanistan.

Following the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan, Omar delegated all the operational control of the Taliban to his deputies, including Obaidullah Akhund. Omar fled from Kandahar to Zabul Province and his wives moved to Pakistan, but the Taliban continued to claim him as their leader, despite him taking almost no active role in the movement.

Although the US put a $ 10 million bounty on Omar’s head, he hid within walking distance of US bases in Zabul Province.

When the US Armed Forces began building Forward Operating Base Lagman just a few hundred meters from his hideout, he decided to move. He relocated to a shack in a riverside hamlet in Shinkay District, southeast of Qalat. This Twitter post claims that the shown vehicle was used by Mullah Omar to travel.

