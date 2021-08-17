Taliban forbid fighters from entering diplomatic buildings

The Taliban have forbidden their fighters from entering diplomatic buildings or from interfering with embassy vehicles. The group has also asked its fighters to maintain discipline and not trouble ordinary people as they go about their business.

"Taliban members have been ordered at all levels to ensure that we don't disrespect any country's presence in Afghanistan," said a senior Taliban official, who declined to be identified. He was quoted by Reuters.

The efforts are being seen as Taliban's efforts to calm environment of panic. After their entry into Kabul, the residents were seen in a frenzy to leave the country. Although Taliban has made some conciliatory statements, it remains to be seen what sort of policies they follow through with, especially those concerning women.

Taliban is known for having a hardline stance towards women.

Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday called for an 'inclusive' political dialogue in Afghanistan.

"We support the beginning of an inclusive national dialogue with the participation of all of Afghanistan's political, ethnic and religious groups," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in comments carried by Russian state TV.

