Taliban faces a series of severe challenges, says Chinese think-tank

A Chinese think-tank recently said that the Taliban faces a series of severe challenges. This includes unity and establishing an open and inclusive government.

As the Taliban's interim government failed to win global recognition, an article in the state-run Global Times on Saturday said, "China and Pakistan must cooperate closely on the Afghan issue to persuade the Afghan Taliban to establish an open and inclusive government and implement a moderate domestic and foreign policy".

The article has been titled "Why is it essential for China, Pakistan to enhance coordination against terrorists, safeguard regional stability."

Written by the secretary-general of Research Centre for China-South Asia Cooperation at the government-run Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, Liu Zongyi, the article said, "at present, the verbal expression of the Afghan Taliban is very different from that in the past, but we do not know what specific policies they will champion in the future".

"The Afghan Taliban are now facing a series of severe challenges. First, the unity of Afghan Taliban itself. Second, whether the Afghan Taliban can establish an open and inclusive government.

The article said that China and Pakistan, as "all-weather strategic partners", must work together to maintain and promote regional security and stability.