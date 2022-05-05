Sri Lanka: Ranjith Siyambalapitiya re-elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, a Sri Lankan MP, was re-elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament today (May 05).

In a secret ballot held in Parliament, he was elected.

Nimal Siripala de Silva of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) recommended the name of Kegalle District MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya for the post.

Earlier, MP Lakshman Kiriella of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had recommended MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar as a candidate for the seat.

The vote came after MP Siyambalapitiya, who served as Deputy Speaker, resigned on April 30.

After the parliamentary group of the SLFP opted to sit in the House separately, he stood down as Deputy Speaker.

Results:

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya: 148 votes

Imitiaz Bakeer Markar: 65 votes

Votes rejected: 3

Watch: