Sri Lanka: Over 1,000 valuable artefacts stolen after protesters storm Presidential Palace, PM house

Over 1,000 precious artefacts, including rare antique values, have reportedly been stolen from Sri Lanka’s Presidential Palace and Prime Minister’s official residence at Temple Trees after the protesters raided these premises earlier this month.

Colombo Page news outlet, quoting police sources, said that special investigation teams have been formed to trace the rare artefacts that have gone missing.

However, even before they could begin the investigation, the probe officers have already hit a roadblock.

The Sri Lankan Department of Archaeology has failed to make a detailed record of the antiques and different artefacts at the Presidential Palace, even though it has been gazetted as a place of archaeological importance, the report said.

Speaking to the Sunday Lankadeepa newspaper, a senior official of the Department of Archaeology said that even though there is an estimation that over 1,000 artefacts have been stolen, it would be difficult to get specific and clear information about the exact number of antiques.

Scores of anti-government protesters stormed the residences of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 9 and occupied their premises as a way of expressing their discontent over the mismanagement of the economic affairs.

Shortly after taking oath, Wickremesinghe vowed to crack down on protesters, asserting that he will not allow another government building like the Presidential Palace or the Prime Minister’s private residence to be occupied.

The 73-year-old leader has authorised Sri Lanka’s armed forces and the police sweeping powers to take whatever action necessary to prevent people from storming public facilities and obstructing Parliament.

“Don’t obstruct the parliamentarians and the parliament from carrying out their duty,” he said this week.

Following this, the Sri Lankan security forces attacked a site of anti-government protesters at Galle Face early Friday where several government offices are located. At least nine persons were injured.

