Social media video shows anti-Pakistan protest in PoK: Reports

Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) is in the news for anti-Pakistan protests. Various news reports referred to a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said that locals gathered in large numbers in Skardu to express their anger against Pakistani government demanding immediate release of their leaders. Protesting locals have reportedly threatened Pakistan government with "civil war" and have even said that they would "merge with India" in case the demands are not met.

The video being referred to reportedly shows a local leader addressing a large crowd gathered near a mosque in the city. The leader can be heard saying that if Pakistan does not release leaders of the region and cease arresting them, the protesters would "smash the doors to Kargil", this us being interpreted as a threat to join India. The protesters blocked Karakoram highway

The video shows slogans being raised and vows of being unafraid being taken.

"We will go to Kargil and no one will be able to stop us," says the leader as the crowd cheers.

Locals in 𝐆𝐈𝐋𝐆𝐈𝐓 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 have threatened Pakistan Govt to immediately release their leaders or they will rage a civil war & merge with India

"Remove these terrorists, I have two FIRs, why are we are being provoked," says the leader in the video.

Media reports suggest that there has been an FIR against a Shia Muslim cleric. People are reportedly are not happy at the development. There is also resentment in Skardu over toughening of blasphemy law.

As per reports an FIR has been filed against Shia cleric Sheikh Bakir al-Husseini according to blasphemy law. It has been alleged that the cleric had made controversial comment against Prophet Mohammed. al-Husseini has denied the claims.

