'Shameful act': Pakistan govt condemns sexual assault on TikTok star by 400 men

A little after a female Pakistan TikTok star revealed that she was sexually assaulted by nearly 400 men in public on the country’s Independence Day, the government has condemned the "shameful" act.

The spokesman for the Pakistani Government of the Punjab Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, on Thursday, said the authorities are doing everything they can to identify and punish hundreds of the men who groped, harassed and stole from the TikTok star.

Also read: 'They tore my clothes': Woman TikTok star assaulted by hundreds in Lahore on Pakistan’s Independence Day

On Pakistan’s Independence Day, i.e. August 14, the single woman was approached by a large group of men who started touching her without her permission. They later picked her up and carried her through the crowd.

"The incident of assault on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park is a shameful act which has brought shame to the society," Chohan said in a statement.

This horrifying incident took place in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park.

WATCH

As per the reports, the TikTok star was shooting a video in the park when she was attacked by a large group of men. These men started groping her, tore off her clothes, started beating her and even threw her in the air. In addition to this assault, her phone, rings and money was also stolen from her.

Local police have started an investigation into this matter, as per local media reports. However, none of the culprits have been identified yet.

"The assault of a young women by a mob at #minarepakistan [Independence Day] should shame every Pakistani. It speaks to a rot in our society," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party said.