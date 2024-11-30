Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

Thirteen more people have been killed in the last two days in sectarian feud in northwest Pakistan, taking the death toll in the recent clashes to 124, the news agency AFP reported on Saturday (Nov 30) citing a local Kurram government official.

Pakistan is a Sunni-majority country, but Kurram district- in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province- has a large Shiite population and the communities have clashed for decades.

The recent violence began last Thursday (November 21) when two separate convoys of Shiite Muslims travelling under police escort were ambushed, killing more than 40.

Since then, the clashes have brought the district to a standstill.

The fresh killings

Speaking to AFP, the local Kurram government official said the 13 dead included two Sunnis and 11 Shiites. The official, who chose to remain anonymous, said that more than 50 people were wounded in fresh fighting which continued Saturday morning.

"There is a severe lack of trust between the two sides, and neither tribe is willing to comply with government orders to cease hostilities," the official said.

"Police report that many people want to flee the area due to the violence, but the deteriorating security situation makes it impossible," he added.

'Fear of more fatalities'

A security official in Peshawar, who also confirmed the death toll in recent clashes was 124, told AFP there was a fear of more fatalities.

"None of the provincial government's initiated measures have been fully implemented to restore peace," the official said.

Last weekend, a seven-day ceasefire (in Kurram) was announced by the provincial government but failed to hold. Another 10-day ceasefire was brokered on Wednesday (November 27) but it also failed to stymie the fighting.

(With inputs from agencies)