Gujarat, India

A boat repairman was detained from the western Indian state of Gujarat for passing sensitive information about the movement of Indian Coast Guard vessels to operatives in Pakistan, Indian officials revealed Friday (Nov 29).

Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Dipesh Gohil, a resident of Arambhada village in Okha Mandal taluka of Dev Bhoomi Dwarka district, on the charges of criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government under sections 61 and 147 respectively of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Pak operative contacted through Facebook

According to Indian officials, the repairman was contacted by a Pakistani agent, named Sahima, on Facebook. The operative told Gohil that she worked with the Pakistani Navy and would pay him INR 200 per day ($2.3/day) if he provided info about the names and number of Coast Guard ships arriving at the Okha jetty and their movement.

Officials revealed that the repairman was paid about $500 over the last seven months. The amount was transferred to the bank accounts of three of Gohil’s friends as the repairman didn’t have one of his own.

“Gohel was aware of what kind of information he was sharing and with whom. He knew this was illegal. Based on our initial investigation, it seems he did it for money. He routinely gave information about the coastguard ships and where they were stationed,” said Virjit Parmar, deputy superintendent of police, Gujarat ATS.

Why is Okha sensitive?

Okha is placed in a strategic location, being at the westernmost tip of the Devbhoomi Dwarka district and serving as a gateway to Beyt Dwarka Island. The Okha port holds extreme significance, owing to the heavy maritime traffic, fishing activities and proximity to Pakistan’s coastline. An Indian Navy base is also located in the area, further underlying the sensitivity of the movement of security assets.

The repairman had been working at the site for the last three years.

