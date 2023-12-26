Saveera Parkash: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for Pakistan’s 2024 general elections

In a historic development in Pakistan politics, a Hindu woman named Saveera Parkash from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region filed her nomination for a general seat in the country’s upcoming polls that are scheduled to take place next year.

Parkash, who is from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reportedly filed nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in the Buner district.

She is said to be optimistic about contesting the elections scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024, to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly, on a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ticket.

A report by the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, on Monday (Dec 25), citing local politician Saleem Khan, who is affiliated with the Qaumi Watan Party said Parkash is the first woman from Buner to have submitted her nomination papers to contest the upcoming elections from the general seat.

Who is Saveera Parkash?

Saveera told Dawn that she is following in her father’s footsteps Oam Prakash, a retired doctor and dedicated PPP member for the past 35 years.

Parkash, general secretary of the PPP women’s wing in Buner, completed her MBBS from the Abbottabad International Medical College last year.

In an interview with the Pakistani media outlet, Prakash said that she filed her nomination on December 23 and also spoke about her commitment to the welfare of the community.

Parkash said that she wants to work for the welfare of women in the area, ensure a safe space for them and help them attain their rights.

During the interview with Dawn, Parkash highlighted the historic neglect and suppression of women in the development sector. If endorsed by the PPP leadership she would be the first woman from Buner to contest elections on a general seat.

When asked about the party giving her a ticket, Parkash said that she hoped she would get one as the “senior leadership” had requested her father to let her run for the general seat. She also expressed hope that the senior leadership of the PPP would endorse her candidature.

She said “serving humanity is in my blood” due to her medical background, but her aspiration to become an elected official stems from having experienced poor management and helplessness in government hospitals as a doctor.

A social media influencer from Buner, Imran Noshad Khan expressed his wholehearted endorsement of Saveera Parkash, irrespective of her political affiliation, reported Dawn.

ALSO READ | Security nightmare in Pakistan? Country reports highest instances of suicide attacks since 2014

Parkash is “breaking stereotypes perpetuated by traditional patriarchy,” Khan told the Pakistani media outlet which was necessary to recognise.

It took 55 years “since Buner merged with Pakistan for a woman to step forward and contest in elections,” said the social media influencer.

According to recent amendments by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a five per cent inclusion of women candidates is mandatory on general seats.