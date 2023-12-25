LIVE TV
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party to approach high court against 'flawed' verdict from polls watchdog

IslamabadEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been embroiled in political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in April 2022. He was jailed for three years in August for unlawfully selling state gifts while in office from 2018 to 2022. Photograph:(Reuters)

The Election Commission of Pakstan's five-member panel has rejected the party's internal elections and also denied its plea to have a cricket bat as an electoral symbol for upcoming general elections

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said on Monday (Dec 25) that it would challenge Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to consider intra-party polls unconstitutional and revoke the 'cricket bat' symbol

ECP's five-member panel on Friday last week, rejected the party's internal elections and also denied its plea to have cricket bat as electoral symbol for upcoming general elections.

Mohammad Muazzam Butt, lawyer of PTI and the party's central information secretary was quoted by Dawn newspaper saying that the party would move Peshawar High Court and will file a writ petition on December 26.

Watch | Afghanistan-Pakistan water sharing dispute: Taliban's dam project in Kunar River

Butt reportedly termed ECP's decision to be "legally flawed" and claimed that the commission had failed to deliver justice.

Pakistan's electoral watchdog has held PTI's internal elections void in less than a month. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected as party chairman in the internal elections.

Gohar Khan who is close to Imran Khan (71) lost his chairmanship within days due to decision by the ECP.

Why the 'bat'?

Imran Khan, the famous former cricketer-turned-politician is currently in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. He is facing multiple cases which the former PM claims are politically motivated. His stature as a cricketer may likely help him in elections if his party fights polls with a cricket-related electoral symbol.

But ECP has denied the permission.

“It is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated November 23 and failed to hold intra-party election following PTI prevailing Constitution, 2019 and Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017,” it said in its decision.

The PTI has slammed the decision as being part of the “famous London Plan” and a “disgusting and shameful attempt to stop the party from [participating in the] election”. The party says it has enough support among Pakistan public which will hand it victory in general elections in February next year.

The party has decided to appeal the decision at every forum and has even said that its candidates will contest elections with the 'bat' symbol, come what may.

(With inputs from agencies)

