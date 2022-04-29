Rajapaksa family should put country first to solve crises in Lanka, SLFP leader Dayasiri Jayasekara tells WION

The Rajapaksa family should understand the situation and put the country first to solve the current crises in Sri Lanka, said Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, in an interview with WION.

In the current scenario, the president has also agreed to form an interim government by appointing a new PM and Cabinet, the leader confirmed.

But this would mean the removal of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who also happens to be the brother of the president.

The current PM, however, seems to be in no mood to step down and has been saying that the president may not ask for his resignation.

On this, Jayasekara, who was also former state minister of batik, handloom and local apparel products, said the difference in the statements of the leaders is a “family issue”.

It is up to them to decide as in the near future, there may be a huge outcry if the issue is not resolved, he added.

Jayasekara was also present in the recent meeting with the president.

Talking about the possibility of no confidence motion, the SLFP leader said that the group of independent MPs will side with the opposition and support a ‘No Confidence Motion’ if and only when all the options and remedies within the government have been exhausted.

While giving his views on the issue of abolishment of the executive presidency, the MP said that it would be wise to turn to India for advice on what best can be done in this regard as it may bring huge trouble for Sri Lanka.

