President Ghani appeals to Taliban to enter negotiations

After the Taliban called for attacks against the Kabul government, there were reports of renewed attacks.

Newswire AFP reported that the Taliban carried out more than a dozen attacks on Afghan army bases.

Reports said at least five security force officials were killed after their post was attacked in Mohammad Agha district, Logar province, on Monday night.

The soldiers were guarding a copper deposit in the district.

EU envoy Roland Kobia said that, "If the announcement of resumption of violence by Taliban is verified, this is against the spirit of the agreement just signed in Doha."

"This is not the time for posturing, but the phase to build trust & move forward in a constructive manner," Kobia added.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, President Ghani said, "the sacrifices of the Afghan forces have allowed the people to hope for enduring peace."

The President appealed to the Taliban to come for negotiations in Nangarhar.