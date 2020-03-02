After peace deal, Taliban orders attacks against Kabul government

Just days after the signing of the peace deal in Doha, the Taliban said it was ordering its fighters to "once again start activities and attacks" against the Kabul government.

"As per the (US-Taliban) agreement, our mujahideen will not attack foreign forces but our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces," the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

According to the agreement, US troops were to pull out of Afghanistan in 14 months provided the Taliban continued with the peace effort and engaged in dialogue with the government.

However, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that "there is no commitment to releasing 5,000 prisoners."

"This is the right and the self-will of the people of Afghanistan. It could be included in the agenda of the intra-Afghan talks, but cannot be a prerequisite for talks," Ghani said.

According to the deal, "Upto 5,000 prisoners of the (Taliban)... and 1,000 prisoners of the other side (Afghan forces)" were to be released.

The Taliban had earlier said they were ready for intra-Afghan talks provided the 5,000 prisoners were released.

"If our 5,000 prisoners - 100 or 200 more or less does not matter - do not get released there will be no intra-Afghan talks," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid added.