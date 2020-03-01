US had 'no right' to sign peace agreement: Iran opposes Afghan deal with Taliban

A day after the United States signed a peace accord with the Taliban insurgents paving way for the withdrawal of foreign forces from war-torn Afghanistan, Iran dismissed the deal saying that America had no right to decide on the country's future.

"The United States has no legal right to sign a peace agreement or to decide the future of Afghanistan," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, the US and the Taliban signed an agreement in Doha that paves the way for a 14-month timetable for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan, provided the militants open talks with Kabul and fulfil their other promises.

It views the US move as an attempt to "legitimise its troops' presence in Afghanistan", Iran stated while calling for the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Their presence "is illegal and is one of the main causes of the war and insecurity in that country", said Iran in the statement.

While saying it welcomes any initiative that helps to secure stability and peace in Afghanistan, Iran said that will be possible only through domestic talks and consideration of the interests of Afghanistan's neighbours.

A lasting peace deal could "only be achieved through inter-Afghan dialogue with the participation of all political groups, including the Taliban, and taking into account the considerations of neighbouring countries."

Ahead of the official signing ceremony, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had warned Iran against trying to scuttle the agreement.

"There is a history of Iran engaging in activity inside of Afghanistan to act as a spoiler," Pompeo said.

Tensions have sharply escalated between Tehran and Washington since May 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew from a deal that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

The arch enemies have appeared to come to the brink of an all-out confrontation twice since then.

(With inputs from agencies)