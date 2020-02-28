How India changed its gameplan on tackling the Taliban in Afghanistan

India has played a significant role in capacity building in Afghanistan. In a significant development, it has been invited to witness the peace deal that will be signed between the US and Taliban on February 29 in Qatar.
Let's take a look at India's relation with the Taliban:
In November 2018, Indian representatives were at the Afghan peace conference.
The Indian government had sent two retired diplomats - former envoy to Kabul, Amar Sinha and former High Commissioner to Pakistan, T.C.A. Raghavan.
They represented New Delhi at the Moscow talks.
In the 1980s, India formed a failed alliance with the Afghan communists alongside the Soviet Union.
A similar futile effort was made in the 1990s. It was backed by the so-called northern alliance with support from Iran and Russia.
This alliance fought a defensive war against the Taliban government backed by Pakistan which ended with the US invasion and its own dissolution.
Today, India values its role as a constructive regional player helping Afghanistan in political, military and economic terms.
It has pumped in more than $2 billion in aid and infrastructural development and has also reopened consulates across the country.
While it does not have the financial resources like the US to support state building, India needs to protect its presence and interests and for that it has to deal with the Taliban.
