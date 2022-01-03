Preparations for Nepal National Assembly elections have now begun

Preparations for the 2022 Nepalese National Assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on January 26 have started. The elections will be electing 19 of the 20 retiring Class II members of the National Assembly.

In a meeting which was conducted today (January 3), the ruling coalition decided on seat-sharing for the National Assembly (NA) election. It was concluded that Nepali Congress will get six seats while CPN (Maoist Centre) and CPN (Unified Socialist) party will get five seats each.

Similarly, Janata Samajbadi Party and Janamorcha will get two and one seat respectively.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Congress, led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is holding a meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) at the party’s central office later today. The meeting will likely hold discussions on the nomination registration which begins on Tuesday.

“Meeting of the Nepali Congress Central Working Committee has been called where the office bearers and central members of the central working committee are requested to attend the meeting,” according to Nepali Congress Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel.

A Nepali Congress leader told WION that preparations for the elections are happening in full swing and the party is yet to choose its candidates.

Also read | Pakistan: Protests in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa against power outages

Members of the National Assembly are elected through the indirect ballot and they serve six-year terms with one-third of the members retiring every two years. Accordingly, arrangements are made by drawing lots to retire one-third of the members on the expiry of two years, another one-third on the expiry of four years, and the final one-third on the expiry of six years.

The Election Commission has planned the elections for the posts turning vacant with 20 members completing their four-year term in the first week of March.

Therefore, the Commission has announced the schedule for publication of the final voter list and registration of nomination papers on January 3 and 4.

Elections are being held for 19 members in the National Assembly.

The terms of eight members from UML, four each from CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist), three from Nepali Congress and one nominated member will end on March 5.

The elections which are being held for 19 posts will include women, Dalits, persons with disabilities or minorities and others. Of them, seven women, three Dalits, two disabled and seven others will be elected.

As per the provision, the election of NA members shall be conducted before 35 days of the seat turning vacant.