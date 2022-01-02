Pakistan: Protests in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa against power outages

Locals in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday protested against power outages. The people blocked the road leading to Torkham border to show their anger against prolonged power outages.

Traffic on the main road leading to the Torkham border was suspended twice and women protesters blocked the main road near Shah Kas to vent their ire against power cuts that have been prolonged and unscheduled.

Pakistani news outlet Dawn quoted locals as saying that the power outages had affected their daily life.

The tribal women placed stones on the road while also staging a sit-in in order to convey their resentment about the frequent power outages and low voltage, which they said had also caused a shortage of drinking water.

Residents of Gharreeza locality, also in Jamrud, blocked the main road for the same reason and accused the local grid station staff of subjecting them to over 18 hours daily load shedding, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Opposition parties reject Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) in electricity bills under the Imran Khan government and call for a refund of the amount.Pakistan Opposition parties urge the imposition of exorbitant fuel price adjustment (FPA) in electricity bills and urged the federal government to refund the additional amount charged under this head to consumers in the next month`s bill, according to the Dawn.

(With inputs from agencies)