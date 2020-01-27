Plane crashes in Afghanistan's Ghazni province

A plane crashed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province. The aircraft came down in Deh Yak district of Ghazni at around 1:10 pm.

So far it's not clear how many people were on board but local media reports claimed that there were 83 people.

Authorities are working to determine whether it was a military plane or passenger.

"At around 1:10 pm (0840 GMT) a plane crashed in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province. The plane is on fire and the villagers are trying to put it out. We still don't know if it is a military or commercial plane," AFP quoted Aref Noori, Ghazni's governor's spokesman as saying.

There were also multiple reports claiming that the crashed plane belonged to Ariana Afghan Airlines; however, the company denied the reports on social media.

"All the flights of Ariana Afghan Airlines have been completed normally," a statement on the carrier's verified Facebook page read.

On January 9, two military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Porchaman District of Farah province.

Crashes involving military flights, particularly helicopters, are common in Afghanistan where inclement weather and creaky aircraft are often pressed to their limits in the war-torn country where insurgents have been known to target helicopters.

The last civilian flight to crash was in May 2010, when an ageing Pamir Airways plane went down in bad weather during a scheduled flight to Kabul from the northern province of Kunduz.

It was carrying six crew and 38 passengers when it crashed into a mountainside 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Kabul.

(With inputs from agencies)