Two children killed in bomb blasts in Afghanistan

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )
The children were reported to be, 14-year-old and 10-year-old respectively.
At least two children were killed in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif after bomb explosions in the Balkh province.
According to local media reports, the blasts took place one after another on Tuesday morning near the regional hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif.
The children were reported to be, 14-year-old and 10-year-old respectively.
According to the Balkh police chief, an improvised explosive device went off.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.