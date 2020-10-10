Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif asked to appear before court by November 24

Problems do not seem to be ending for Pakistani political leader Nawaz Sharif as a Pakistani court has now ordered Sharif to appear before the court before November 24.

The court has issued this summon through newspaper advertisements, and has portrayed this as a last warning for the former Prime Minister of India's neighbouring country.

The Islamabad High Court has claimed that the notice had to be issued as last resort as it was left with no other choice than to order issuance of procalamation for intimating 70-year-old leader.

Sharif has been living in London since almost a year now, and his home country has failed to bring him back to Pakistan despite certain summons.

As per the court orders, if Sharif does not appear before the court before the deadline, he will be declared a "proclaimed offender".

The action has been taken after Sharif refused to receive non-bailable arrest warrants at his residence in London.

This decision was taken by a two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq who have stated that as per the statements provided by various witnesses, various efforts were made to serve the non-bailable warrants of arrest for Sharif and to inform him that his presence has been ordered before the court.

The court recorded statements of Dildar Ali Abro, the first secretary (consular affairs), and Rao Abdul Hannan, consular attache, Pakistan High Commission and Mohammad Mubashir Khan, director for Europe-I, at the Foreign Ministry about the same.

Following the negligence on Sharif's part, the court ordered to carry out an advertisement in the newspaper to inform Sharif about the new deadline.

The court directed the federal government to bear the cost of the advertisements in the Dawn and Jang newspapers.

The government later told the court that Rs 60,000 were paid for advertisement in the nominated papers.