Pakistan’s media watchdog conducts raids at cable operators airing Indian content

A severe crackdown was launched by the electronic media watchdog of Pakistan on cable operators telecasting Indian TV and Bollywood content in the country.

Raids were conducted by the field staff of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) at four cable operators "for airing illegal Indian channels as well as Indian content," said the watchdog, in a statement.

The cable operators, who faced the crackdown in Karachi, are M/s New Satellite Communication, M/s Karachi Cable Services, M/s Sharjah Cable Network and M/s Star Digital Cable Network.

The statement said that illegal equipment was seized by the regulatory body during the raid and show cause notices were issued to the violators.

It added that an operation has been launched by the PEMRA on reports of the Supreme Court’s orders being deliberately violated by the cable operators.

All the cable TV operators of Pakistan were warned to "immediately stop" airing any Indian content/channels which have been forbidden or marked illegal by the authority.

"No channel other than PEMRA licensee would be allowed for distribution on cable TV networks and any operator found defying the orders henceforth would be dealt strictly in accordance with PEMRA laws," the PEMRA warned.

A complete ban was imposed by PEMRA in 2016 on airing Indian content on radio channels and local television. However, the ban was lifted by the Lahore High Court in 2017 after the Pakistan government held no objections against airing.

The ban on airing any Indian content on television or radio was reinstated in 2018, overturning the order of the Lahore High Court.

The authorities decided in a tit-for-tat move after India’s entertainment industry and a few channels also took similar actions against Pakistani artists and content.