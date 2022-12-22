Disputes with India should be resolved through talks, says Pak Foreign Office

To resolve all issues with India, Pakistan has shown its readiness for dialogue and has demanded that New Delhi should also create a positive atmosphere for talks, PTI reported. On Thursday, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, "However, in order to pave the way for a meaningful and result oriented dialogue, India must take steps to create a positive environment in the region."

Baloch further said that Pakistan had shared relevant evidence with the world about India's alleged involvement in attacks in the country.

Refuting all allegations, India, on the other hand, said that it has been repeatedly expressing its desire for having normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and wants to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

India said that it's on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility. It added that "Talks and terror" can't go together and urged Islamabad to take steps against terror groups launching attacks in India.

Baloch on questioning Pakistan's policy regarding terrorism said that the country's policy is very clear. She said, "Our security forces are already taking measures to fight this threat."

She added that the country has been engaging with several other countries like Afghanistan to ensure that terrorist groups don't harm national security.

Baloch said, "We have conveyed to them our concerns about terrorist groups and we are in close communication with Afghanistan to ensure that activities of these groups do not threaten Pakistan."

