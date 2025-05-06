At least seven security personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balochistan’s Mach district on Tuesday, according to the military’s media wing.

A press release from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Army targeted a vehicle of security forces with an IED in the general area of Mach in Kachhi District.

The ISPR said 42-year-old Subedar Umar Farooq from Karachi, 28-year-old Naik Asif Khan from Karak, 28-year-old Naik Mashkoor Ali from Orakzai, 26-year-old Sepoy Tariq Nawaz from Lakki Marwat, 28-year-old Sepoy Wajid Ahmed Faiz from Bagh, 22-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Asim from Karak, and 28-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Kashif Khan from Kohat were killed in the explosion.

ISPR said that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area and added that the perpetrators of the act would be brought to justice.

There has been a sharp uptick in the attacks on the Pakistan security forces, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Meanwhile, an ISPR statement on Monday said that a soldier was martyred while eight terrorists were killed in multiple engagements across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the forces in the general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan District, it added.

Earlier, on Sunday, unknown armed men had attacked a construction site in the Albat area of Noshki district in Balochistan, Pakistan, and kidnapped four labourers, all Punjabis, working on the Noshki-Kharan road project.

As per some videos posted on social media, the attackers also set ablaze Pakistani/Chinese construction trucks in the Albath area along the Noshki-Kharan route near the CPEC Road.