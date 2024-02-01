Pakistani security forces kill 21 militants after attacks on Mach jail, other areas in Balochistan

After a series of coordinated attacks in Balochistan province, including one on a high-security Mach jail housing nearly 800 prisoners, Pakistani security forces have successfully eliminated at least 21 militants of the separatist group - Baloch Liberation Army Mujahid Brigade.

In Pakistan, Balochistan has seen the emergence of various Baloch nationalist movements advocating for greater autonomy or outright independence. Some of these groups are the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA).

The latest operation was initiated after the militants bombed several Mach town areas including attacks in Kolpur areas on Monday (Jan 29). According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military's media wing, four security personnel and two civilians lost their lives during the operation.

Notably, ISPR officially confirmed the death of 12 terrorists but reports citing security officials disclosed that 21 terrorists were killed.

Reports said that the death toll of security officials might be higher. According to ISPR, the terrorists included suicide bombers. The Central Mach Jail, which the terrorists tried to break in, has in it many high-profile prisoners and those sentenced to death and awaiting execution.

As per reports, the operation is in its final stages. It is pertinent to note that Balochistan has witnessed a surge in attacks on security forces and civilians over the past year.

Watch | Toshakhana case: Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 14 years × The militant groups have been involved in armed struggles and insurgency activities against the Pakistani government, alleging economic exploitation, human rights abuses, and political marginalisation of the Baloch people.