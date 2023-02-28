Pakistan: Two Army officers killed in gunfire with armed militants in Waziristan district

At least two Pakistani Army officers were killed in an attack at a security checkpost in Spinwamn region in North Waziristan district after unidentified armed militants opened gunfire, the military's media affairs reported on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, "two militants were killed in the gunfire, while two others were apprehneded with ammunisition." It added two Army officers were also killed, PTI reported.

The military's media said that the area was being combed to flush out the militants.

As of now, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and paid his condolences to the families of the two Army officers.

This incident comes amid an increase in terror attacks across Pakistan, which has been hit by a wave of terrorism, especially in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh province.

Last week, at least five were killed after a suicide squad stormed a police compound in Karachi.

On January 30, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers in a mosque which killed over 100 people and injured over 200.

Similarly, in November 2022, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called for an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered its militants to carry out attacks on military forces.

To stop such attacks, last week the Pakistan defence minister and security chief held a meeting with the Taliban-led Afghanistan government to discuss ways to counter the "threat of terrorism."

The Taliban-led government also proposed to Pakistan that it should bear the cost of disarming and rehabilitating the outlawed TTP members and their families numbering more than 30,0000 from the Pak-Afghan border areas.

