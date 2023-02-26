Four killed, 14 injured after bomb laden bike explodes in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Four people were killed and 14 injured after an explosive-laden motorbike blew up in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Sunday morning.

The explosion took place in Barkhan district’s Rakhni Bazaar area, reported Geo TV news. Pakistan's law enforcement agency also shared that the explosion had damaged several cars, motorcycles and shops.

Security officials cordoned off the area and completely suspended traffic after the incident.

While some injured have been shifted to a local hospital, others were admitted to Dera Ghazi Khan hospital, police said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack and sought a report from Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the inspector-general of police.

He also directed to ensure the best medical facilities for those wounded in the blast.

"The terrorists will not be able to escape from the punishment," the PM said, adding "We will make an example out of those who spill innocent blood," he added.

In a separate statement, CM Bizenjo has directed the authorities to take all possible steps to arrest the culprits.

“Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity. Terrorists are creating uncertainty to achieve their evil goals. But we won’t allow anti-state elements to succeed,” the minister said, promising that the government would adopt an effective counter-terrorism strategy.

Sunday’s attack comes a day after a similar explosion in Balochistan's Khuzdar district. Two police officers were killed.

According to local reports, unidentified miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) which went off while police personnel were patrolling and passing by the area.

(With inputs from agencies)