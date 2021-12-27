Pakistan to announce its first-ever National security policy today

Pakistan's government is announcing the country's first-ever National security policy at a meeting that will cover all internal and external security aspects. This will include the situation in Afghanistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a report by Dawn, said, "It will be the first-ever National Security Policy to be approved at the meeting and later it will be made public."

He further said that the meeting will be attended by several senior military officials, including Chief of the Army staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

This comes at a time of turmoil within the ruling party of Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). It happened after Prime Minister Imran Khan, dissolved the ruling party's organisational structure and many workers reacted strongly. The workers expressed concern over the appointment of federal ministers as new party officials.

The party had to go through a major defeat in the first phase of local body polls, which were recently held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country. PTI won less than 10 chairperson or mayor posts of the 39 seats it had contested on during the polls.

Several senior party leaders believe that the PTI could face major challenges in the upcoming elections. They further said that dissolving functional systems would not help.

