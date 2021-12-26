Pakistan: Ruling party's workers resentful of changes introduced by Imran Khan

As Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved the ruling party's organisational structure, many workers of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have strongly reacted. The workers have expressed concern over the appointment of federal ministers as new party officials. This comes as the party had to go through a major defeat in the first phase of local body polls, which were recently held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country. PTI won less than 10 chairperson or mayor posts of the 39 seats it had contested on during the polls.

As per party leaders, people who have faltered should have been punished. A report by Dawn quotes a party leader as saying,

“We are unable to understand the wisdom behind dissolving party organisations across the country by a high-powered core committee headed by party chairman Imran Khan."

Several senior party leaders believe that the PTI could face major challenges in the upcoming elections. They further said that dissolving functional systems would not help.

However, a Federal Minister said that the changes have been introduced with the intention to reactivate the party. Like this, an active contact could be established with workers and voters.

The prime minister was not happy with the performance of the party in the elections and blamed poor selection of candidates for the debacle, said Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Speaking on the appointment of Shafqat Mahmood as the PTI Punjab president, a provincial leader said that the party had lost the previous local elections under the leadership of the education minister. “We are here to reorganise the party to meet the future electoral challenges," Mr Mahmood said.

