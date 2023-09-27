Pakistan: Rocket launcher ordnance explodes in Sindh’s Kandhkot tehsil, claims lives of 9

At least nine people, including four children, were killed, while a woman was wounded on Wednesday (Sept 27), after a rocket launcher’s cannon hit a house in Pakistan's Mehwal Shah area situated in Kashmore district’s Kandhkot tehsil and exploded, as per Dawn reports.

The police said that the deceased included five children, two women and two men.

Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohail Khoso said that the injured woman was rushed to a Larkana hospital from Kandhkot, whereas the bodies of the victims who had lost their lives, were brought to the Kandhkot Civil Hospital.

Further sharing details about the deceased victims, the official said that the house that had been hit by the rocket launcher's ordnance belonged to Ali Nawaz Sabzoi.

The people who died in the incident and the woman who sustained injuries belonged to the same family.

SSP Khoso then said that the police had surrounded the area, reported Dawn.

According to Dawn, the incident took place when the children found the rocket while playing and brought it home when it exploded. The SSP said that a probe was initiated into the matter and that an emergency had been declared at the Kandhkot Civil Hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar released a statement in which he sought a report from the provincial inspector general on “how a rocket launcher reached the Zangi Subzwai Goth”.

“Was any stock of weapons being smuggled to the kutcha (riverine) areas? Are there enablers of the dacoits present in the goth (village)?”, the statement quoted him asking.

He questioned how the rocket launcher shell exploded which led to the death of nine people.

He then directed the IG to submit a detailed report of the incident while expressing grief.





