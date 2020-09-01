Pakistan registers 300 more coronavirus cases, tally reaches 296,149

Pakistan has registered 300 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 296,149, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Another four patients died overnight due to the disease, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 6,298, it said.

While 280,970 people have so far recovered from the deadly viral infection, 589 others are in critical condition.

Also read: Campaign launched for safe release Of PoK activist and journalist Tanveer Ahmed

Sindh has reported the maximum number of 129,469 coronavirus cases, followed by Punjab at 96,832, Khyber-

Pakhtunkhwa at 36,118, Islamabad at 15,649, Balochistan at 12,879, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,903 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at 2,299.

The authorities have so far conducted a total of 2,642,028 tests to detect the viral infection, the ministry said.