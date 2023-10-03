Pakistan police bust organ trafficking gang that removed kidneys from hundreds of victims, sold to rich

Police in Pakistan have busted an organ trafficking racket being run by an infamous doctor in the northeast part of the country, particularly the Kashmir region ruled by Pakistan as well as the eastern Punjab area, where the gang removed kidneys of unsuspecting patients without their knowledge and sold them to rich clients.



Sharing further shocking details, police officials said that the accused doctor, identified as Fawad Mukhtar, conducted surgeries at private residences to harvested kidneys and his associate, a car mechanic, used to give anesthesia to the victims.

Eight people have been arrested for surgically removing kidneys from hundreds of patients for wealthy people needing a transplant.



The police said that the kingpin Dr Fawad, carried out 328 such surgeries and sold the kidneys for prices as high as $34,000 (Rs 28.27 lakh), the CNN reported quoting Mohsin Naqvi, the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province.



The ring leader Fawad Mukhtar had previously been detained five times for professional misconduct, but he was able to secure bail each time.

Gang's active zone

According to authorities, at least three persons had died from having their organs harvested in this way.

The gang was believed to be particularly active in the Kashmir region occupied by Pakistan as well as the eastern Punjab area where it targeted the people.

The transplants were performed in private homes, often without the patient's knowledge, according to Mohsin Naqvi, the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province.

It is alleged that a mechanic assisted Mukhtar during surgery and helped lure vulnerable patients from hospitals.

The kidneys were even sold for up to $120,000 each, Naqvi added.

"The facts and figures that have come to us make the heart tremble," Naqvi said during a press conference on Sunday.

"There are a lot more transplants and illegal surgeries than this. These are the ones that we have confirmed."



Pakistan's law on organ trade

In Pakistan, the commercial trade of human organs was made illegal in 2010. The provision of punishment for those caught includes a 10-year prison sentence and significant fines was added to deter unscrupulous doctors, intermediaries, receivers, and donors selling organs to offshore clients.

However, there has been a rise in organ trafficking in the country as people struggle with low wages and poor enforcement of the law.