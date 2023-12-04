Taylor Swift, Simone Biles bring star-power to stand during Packers vs Chiefs

Pop icon Taylor Swift and Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles brought star-power to the stands at Sunday's Packers-Chiefs clash in snowy Green Bay, where they turned out to cheer their significant others. Swift's blossoming romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has brought the NFL a whole new wave of fans as her hundreds of millions of social media followers checked out her new squeeze.

The "Cruel Summer" singer's appearance at two Chiefs games earlier this season saw television ratings spike and sales of Kelce's jersey soar 400 percent. Social media trends saw Swift fans poring over Kelce's old tweets in delight as the NFL leaned in to what it called a "pop cultural moment."

Swift attended her first game in Kansas City in September, and was on hand when the Chiefs played the New York Jets in New Jersey in October. She then headed out for the South American leg of her Eras tour, and is now taking another break before taking the tour to Asia in February.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medallist who is targeting more gold at the 2024 Paris Games after a two-year hiatus from gymnastics, is married to Packers safety Jonathan Owens. Owens was traded from the Houston Texans to the Packers after he and Biles wed in April, and Biles has endeared herself to fans in her new city with her support of the team on social media.