Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif demands a probe into Imran Khan's allegations

A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan levelled serious allegations against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in relation to the assassination attempt, the latter has demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandia to constitute a 'full court commission' to look into the matter.

“I am requesting chief justice of Pakistan to constitute a full court commission and include all judges whether they are senior or junior,” said Sharif during a press conference.

The Pakistan PM said he will formally write a letter to the chief justice seeking the constitution of the commission to be headed by a top court judge.

“If I am found involved in any conspiracy, I will quit politics,” said Sharif before adding, “The federal government will also fully cooperate with the commission and will accept its findings whole-heartedly."

Sharif also informed that the Pakistan Army's demand to probe the allegations made by Khan will be accepted in letter and spirit.

“I will appear before the commission whenever it will summon me.”

As reported by WION, during the hour-long televised speech on Friday evening, Khan narrated details of the failed assassination attempt on him and accused PM Sharif along with the country's interior minister and a senior military officer of plotting the attack without sharing any evidence.

The PTI chief urged Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to hold the "black sheep" in his institution accountable.

Khan also said he had a video, which will be released in case something untoward happened to him.

"Four people plotted to kill me behind closed doors. I've a video with me, if something happens to me, the video will be released," added Khan.

However, as soon as Khan made the rather acute allegations, the Pakistan Army released a statement rejecting Khan's accusations by terming them 'baseless and irresponsible'.

"The baseless and irresponsible allegations by chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for," read a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

"The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity," the ISPR added.

(With inputs from agencies)



