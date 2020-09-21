Pakistan: Opposition parties form alliance to oust Imran Khan

Major opposition parties in Pakistan formed an alliance on Sunday to hold nationwide protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and many other parties came together to form All Parties Conference (APC) which adopted a 26-point joint resolution on Sunday.

The press conference was also addressed virtually by former PM Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in the UK for medical treatment, as he asked the nation's powerful army to stay away from politics.

"Our struggle is not against Imran Khan. Today, our struggle is against those who installed Imran Khan and who manipulated elections (of 2018) to bring an inefficient man like him into power and thus destroyed the country," in a veiled attack on Pakistani Army.

The resolution also indirectly slammed the army alleging that the Imran Khan-government has been given "fake stability by the same establishment" that interfered with the elections to bring him to power.

It also expressed "extreme concern" over the army's increasing meddling into internal affairs of the country, describing it as a "danger to the nation's stability and institutions".

It also demanded electoral reforms for conducting free, fair and transparent polls.

The alliance will protest in three phases that will start from joint rallies in October and end with "decisive" march in the capital city of Islamabad in January next year to bring down the government.