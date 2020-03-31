Pakistan: Number of confirmed cases spike to 1925; 58 recovers

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases spiked to 1925, local media reported on Tuesday.

Amid the rising cases in the country, Sindh province was the worst affected with 676 cases and it was followed by Punjab with 658 cases. While the country recorded 26 deaths due to the deadly virus which first emerged in Chinese city Wuhan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 221 people have been infected from the coronavirus. Balochistan which shares a border with Iran, which was one of the worst countries to be affected coronavirus, recorded 158 cases.

Meanwhile, 58 people have been recovered.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Tuesday announced 'Prime Minister's Coronavirus Relief Fund' to fight COVID-19.

The 'Corona Tigers Relief Force' will provide food to areas where it is required, including information on self-quarantine, Khan said.

The Pakistan PM said the virus does not discriminate while citing China's example in fighting the virus, "The country that has been most successful so far (in this war) has been China."

However, the Pakistan PM in the address to the nation said his country's situation was same as China, but he refrained from ordering a lockdown explaining that several Pakistanis who were poor would feel the burden.

The Pakistan PM said it was essential to look at the situation in the country while devising strategy for the virus while asserting that the power of youth and faith will help in fighting the virus.