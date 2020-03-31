Pak PM Imran Khan says they will use 'wisdom' to beat coronavirus, taunts PM Modi for lockdown

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his recent address to his nation, praised China — the country which has been held responsible by world over for unleashing coronavirus on the planet. Khan said China tackled the deadly virus well by ‘locking down 2 crore people’.

In the same address, Imran Khan audaciously berated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for imposing a 21-day pan-India lockdown in order to stem the growth the virus. He said PM Modi “apologised for announcing lockdown without any preparations.”

The Prime Minister’s Office also put this out on Twitter. “We can see the consequences of India's hasty decision of imposing a complete lockdown. Their government had to apologise for their unplanned decision .We must learn and fight this pandemic with wisdom and not in haste,” Pakistan PMO wrote the micro-blogging site.

We can see the consequences of India's hasty decision of imposing a complete lockdown. Their government had to apologize for their unplanned decision .We must learn and fight this pandemic with wisdom and not in haste.#PMImranKhan #Corona pic.twitter.com/6KsIW37fpc — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 30, 2020

For the unversed, PM Modi did apologise in his monthly radio address — ‘Mann Ki Baat’ — but for the inconvenience and hardships it has caused to people. In fact, the prime minister was quite unapologetic about the entire turn of events. He said a lockdown was inevitable in the face of the rapid increase of the number of coronavirus cases.

There have been as many as 21 deaths in Pakistan due to Covid-19 — a disease caused by coronavirus. And yet Imran Khan has not announced any lockdown in the country.

Khan prefers not to. He says Pakistan is planning to combat the deadly virus in its own ways. Imran Khan went on to call his country 'most charitable', he said that Pakistan's young population can fight the pandemic.

“We are not as rich as America, but we have our ‘Imaan’ (faith or Islam),” he said, adding, “we also have our ‘youth’. We have to use these two strengths to fight coronavirus.”

Pakistan being one of the most charitable nations & having the second largest young population in the world can overcome this pandemic by putting these two strengths to good use.#PMImranKhan #Corona pic.twitter.com/z0YVIjVlcP — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 30, 2020

Khan also said the PMO did not have any data regarding the coronavirus but was “monitoring the data” and asked for a week’s time to announce the future trends of the virus.

According to reports, Pakistan has so far confirmed 1,775 positive Coronavirus cases vis-a-vis India’s 1251 confirmed cases and 32 deaths.

Currently, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases worldwide are 7,84,381.